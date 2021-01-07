In this Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey discusses Doc Rivers’ noting the differences in law enforcement’s response to Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump compared to the many Black Lives Matter protests this summer.
Pompey says the Sixers coach only stated a noticeable double standard. He also wonders why people get upset when Black coaches and athletes talks about anything other than sports.
Pompey also talks about the Sixers’ 141-136 victory over the Washington Wizards.