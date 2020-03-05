His impact from the bench was obvious in consecutive games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls last month. He scored 31 points in a 118-111 victory over the Bulls at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. That was two nights after Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points in 119-107 home win over the Grizzlies. He made 7 of 9 three-pointers in that game. As a result, Korkmaz joined former teammate JJ Redick as the only Sixers reserves to score 30-plus points in consecutive games since bench stats were first recorded during the 1970-71 season.