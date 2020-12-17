The Sixers had been publicly adamant about keeping intact their All-Star tandem of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. But Philadelphia keeps popping up as a prime trade destination for the disgruntled Rockets star. The 2018 league MVP informed the Rockets before training camp that he was open to being dealt to the Sixers. And word is leaking out that the Sixers had discussions with the Rockets about a possible Harden-Simmons swap.