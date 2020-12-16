While there is a lot to like about the Sixers as they currently stand, seeing them on the court together for the first time only reinforced the conclusion you would have drawn just by looking at them on paper. Championship teams almost always possess a dynamism that the Sixers have never displayed while relying on Embiid and Simmons as their top two scoring options. They’ve had it for a grand total of about six months of the last three years, during the brief fever dream that was the Jimmy Butler Era. The NBA postseason is a realm where ultimate power is vested in the players who have the ability to create their own action, players who, when all else fails, can take the ball in their hands and ignore the other nine players on the court and decide that they are going to get the team a bucket. The Sixers had such a player in Butler. They do not have one now.