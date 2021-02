INDIANAPOLIS — In this Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey calls Sunday’s 119-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers the Sixers’ most gratifying win of the season. It marked their first one without Joel Embiid in five tries. Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons played like All-Stars. Furkan Korkmaz came up big, and Matisse Thybulle was a defensive stopper. Pompey also talks about how the snow changed his travel plans and JJ Redick’s wanting out of the New Orleans Pelicans organization.