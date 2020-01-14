INDIANAPOLIS — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Best performance: This goes to T.J. Warren. The Pacers small forward scored a co-team-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Thirteen of Warren’s points came in the second half. He also had 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Worst performance: This was a tough one. But ultimately, I gave it to Mike Scott. The Sixers power forward had five points and missed 5 of 6 shots — all three-point attempts — in 18 minutes, 14 seconds of action. He didn’t score in the second half.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Warren on a night when Pacers center Myles Turner had three blocks. But Warren showed he could do much more than just lead the team in scoring with his 2 blocks and 2 steals. His highlight was blocking Tobias Harris’ three-point attempt out of a timeout with 29.4 seconds left and Indiana clinging to a 97-95 advantage.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 6 of 33 shots, 18.2%, to extend their three-point woes on the road.
Best statistic: I gave this to Justin Holiday’s three-point shooting. The Pacers reserve guard hit 4 of 6 en route to finishing with 14 points.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers’ being held scoreless in the final 2:02. They missed four shots and committed three turnovers during that time.