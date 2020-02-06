MILWAUKEE – The 76ers traded James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick on Thursday.
The second-rounder will be the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 pick, which was owed to the Magic, according to The Athletic. Orlando must waive a player to create room for Ennis. The NBA trade deadline concluded at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The reserve swingman’s departure opens up more playing time Glenn Robinson III, who the Sixers acquired early Thursday morning.
Ennis averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 49 appearances.
The 29-year-old signed a two-year, $4.1 million deal to stay with the Sixers in July. At the the time, the Ventura, Calif., native turned down more lucrative offers to remain with the Sixers.
The team acquired Ennis from the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7, 2019 in exchange for the right to swap second-round picks in the 2021 draft. The team waived Malachi Richardson to make room for the 6-foot-7, 210-pounder.
He became a key part in the Sixers’ rotation shortly after his acquisition. Ennis averaged 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 15.6 minutes in 18 regular-season games.
His level of play went up in the postseason, as he averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes.