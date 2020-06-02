Tobias Harris publically called for the resignation of Montgomery County commissioner, Joe Gale, who referred to Black Lives Matter as a hate group in a press statement issued Monday.
The 76ers forward followed his tweets by signing a petition Tuesday, demanding Gale’s resignation after this weekend’s civil unrest in Philadelphia that followed peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality.
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter four days after he pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while being recorded on video on May 25. Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, was unarmed and handcuffed and told Chauvin he couldn’t breathe.
“What we saw this weekend in Philadelphia was not a protest - it was a riot,” read the opening line of Gale’s statement.
He added that nearly every major American city was “ravaged by looting, violence and arson.”
“The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups like Black Live Matter,” wrote Gale, who is a Republican. “This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities. Their objective is to unleash chaos and mayhem with consequences by falsely they, in fact, are the victims.”
After reading Gale’s release, Harris took to Twitter.
“I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading,” he said. “@JoeGalePA Black Lives Matter a hate group?! This statement and your whole press release at that is disgusting to read. RESIGN!”
The socially-conscious player then signed and retweeted a Change.org petition calling on Gale to resign.
Harris and teammate Matisse Thybulle attended a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon that was organized by the Philadelphia chapter of Black Lives Matter.
Ben Simmons sounded off on Donald Trump earlier Tuesday, calling the president “cowardly” and saying “this is not what a leader looks like.”