Joel Embiid and his girlfriend, model Anne de Paula, announced the birth of their son, Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, on the 76ers center’s Instagram page Thursday night.
Arthur is named after Embiid’s late brother, Arthur, who died at 13 in 2014.
“We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family,” Embiid wrote on Instagram. “First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her, but I’m not winning so far. I’m just trying to build a soccer team. But for real, I’m so excited for the future, and my life has a new meaning.”
The three-time All-Star gave kudos to de Paula for being strong and giving him the ‘Greatest Gift our life can offer.’
Embiid, 26, averaged 23 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists,1.3 blocks and shot 47.7 % from the field this season.