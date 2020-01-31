This is the second of many weekly 76ers mailbags.
Each week, Inquirer.com followers can submit questions that may be answered in our Mailbag series.
Missed out on the party this week? No worries — you can submit your question(s) for next time by following me on Twitter @PompeyOnSixers and submitting questions to me followed by #PompeysMailbagFlow.
Let’s jump right into this week’s questions:
Q: Are Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid] actually incompatible? Or is it more a function of lack of shooter/spacing? — @Go_Sixers_Go
A: Man, I have to give y’all credit for asking straight-to-the-point questions. #NoSoftballFlow. I like that. It’s easy to say Simmons and Embiid are incompatible. The pairing, at times, is hard to watch. Simmons is better suited for a uptempo style of play as the primary ballhandler. Meanwhile, Embiid is a beast in a half-court setting paired with spacers.
So on paper, they don’t fit. Yet it’s too early to give up on the All-Star pairing. It’s up to coach Brett Brown and the Sixers front office to make it work. An additional shooter/spacer would help. But so would taking advantage of Simmons’ versatility. That’s what coach Brett Brown is trying to do. Let’s face it, their spacing is going to struggle with Simmons at point guard, especially in the half-court, until he shoots more. That’s why Brown made the right decision by recently turning him into a utility player instead of his constantly being the primary ballhandler.
But Simmons could also help out by attempting a few perimeter shots to create some spacing and force teams to stop double-teaming and triple-teaming Embiid. That would elevate things. The tandem will continue to experience some growing pains for the time being. But I wouldn’t give up on the pairing just yet.
Q: What is going to happen to [Norvel] Pelle? — @burbon_on_rocks
A: While things have been quiet, Pelle still appears to be in the Sixers’ plans. The problem is they still haven’t freed up a roster spot via a trade or by waiving a player. Nor should they at this point. The Sixers must hold on to salaries to use in a possible trade. As a result, we could see Pelle back in a Sixers uniform and on the 15-man roster after the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Now, if that doesn’t happen, things could get interesting.
Q: How active do you think the Sixers will be in the buyout season? — @2001Sixers
A: I think it will all depend on what they do at the trade deadline. Right now, most NBA teams, looking to upgrade their roster, are doing their homework to see who will be available in the buyout market. They’re also getting a good idea of who wants to join them and who would be a good fit in the buyout market.
The buyout market can be tricky, because the players often dictate where they end up, unlike in a trade when the team usually has control of their destinations. For instance, the Sixers wanted to snag Wesley Matthews last season in the buyout market. But he thought the Indiana Pacers were a better fit.
That’s why it’s very important to make sure ahead of time that you will get the person you desire in the buyout market.
Q: Should Al Horford come off the bench? — @Maurice26095842
A: I’m going to say no. Here’s why: The Sixers’ starting lineup has played together only 19 games. So it’s understandable that Horford and Embiid haven’t exactly been a good fit. But they’ve actually shown improvement in their last two games together. That’s why it’s key to have patience.
Brown also has to figure out ways to get Horford going and take advantage of his strengths. Plus, he and Embiid really aren’t on the court together as much as people think because of staggering lineups. So he’s already going to get plenty of touches as the backup center when Embiid’s out. Right now, they need to play together as much as possible to find out what works.
Q: What happened to Trey Burke? He was high on Brett Brown’s list, but now we’re back to Neto? — @Shandy556
A: No one should be surprised with how Brown uses Burke. Think about it. He didn’t play in the first seven games. Then he played in the next two before missing three straight. I know a lot of people were excited about his production in 11 straight appearances from Dec. 20 to Jan. 11. A lot of his playing time, though, had to do with Matisse Thybulle’s being sidelined.
Then once Thybulle returned, Brown extended the standout rookie’s playing time. So that took minutes away from Burke, who has sat out seven of the last eight games. On top of that, the Sixers are showcasing Zhaire Smith. So he’s going to play over Burke.