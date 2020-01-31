So on paper, they don’t fit. Yet it’s too early to give up on the All-Star pairing. It’s up to coach Brett Brown and the Sixers front office to make it work. An additional shooter/spacer would help. But so would taking advantage of Simmons’ versatility. That’s what coach Brett Brown is trying to do. Let’s face it, their spacing is going to struggle with Simmons at point guard, especially in the half-court, until he shoots more. That’s why Brown made the right decision by recently turning him into a utility player instead of his constantly being the primary ballhandler.