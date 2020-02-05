One of the biggest questions surrounding the 76ers has to do with Brett Brown’s authority. Are the players, especially the principal ones, still listening to the coach?
Let’s face it: The Sixers (31-20) have been displaying bad body language and putting out poor effort. A coach can often control those things.
Brown initially said yes to the question.
“You’d be better off asking them,” Brown said after Wednesday’s practice. "When you speak to them, speak freely, and I understand the question. It’s just I walk in and I know I’m not naive enough to understand why why you have asked what you have asked. But I answered it the way I answered it.
“I look forward to coaching them. When it get to an epidemic stage, this thing you are talking about, I’ll admit that. I don’t at all right now.”
However, the Sixers often talk about what needs to be corrected after losses. And the same thing happens over and over. The players will tell you they don’t know their roles, and that’s evident by watching them play.
So are they still listening to Brown?
“Yeah, obviously there needs to be ... we haven’t been winning,” Joel Embiid said. “Our offense has not been good. But I always say coaches aren’t out there to make shots for us. They don’t make plays.”
The perennial All-Star noted that the coaches can do a better job of setting things up. But he added, the players are the ones who have to make the plays.
“Like I said from time to time, you don’t know what you are getting,” Embiid said. "I don’t know if I am going into the game and if I am getting the ball or not.
“But I should never [let it] affect anything. Like I said, it starts on defense. We still got to do our job. Even if it’s not getting the ball some nights. You still got to go hard. You see I got to go out and play hard."