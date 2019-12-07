The Sixers toppled the Heat on Nov. 23 after Miami (16-6) arrived in Philadelphia at 3:30 a.m. the day of the game because of a weather delay in Chicago, where the Heat played the Bulls the night before. The Sixers needed three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to defeat the Indiana Pacers (14-8 as of Friday) on Nov. 30. And they held off the Utah Jazz, 103-94, on Dec. 2. That came one night after Utah trailed by as many as 40 points in a 130-110 loss to the Raptors.