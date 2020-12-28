CLEVELAND — The 76ers’ shortcomings and lack of familiarity with each other caught up with them Sunday night.
Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 118-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
You kind of figured Andre Drummond would get this once Joel Embiid was a late scratch from the game because of back tightness. The Cavaliers center didn’t disappoint his teammates, finishing with game highs of 24 points and 14 rebounds to go with 3 steals and 2 blocks.
I had to give this to Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers’ reserve swingman missed 7 of his 8 shots, including all five of his three-point attempts, in scoring 4 points. He graded out with a game-worst minus-23. He exited the game in the fourth quarter after getting hit below his midsection.
This goes to Drummond, who had a solid outing on both sides of the floor. His 3 steals were a team-high and he was one of four players with 2 blocks.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ 22 turnovers, which led to 35 points for the Cavaliers. Ben Simmons had 6 of the turnovers.
This goes to Tobias Harris’ making 4 of 6 three-pointers on a night he was one of the Sixers’ few bright spots.
This goes to the Sixers’ overall effort without Embiid. They looked lost without their big man.