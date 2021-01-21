The new seating arrangement started after the NBA released stricter COVID-19 guidelines on Jan. 12, which included that all players must wear masks at all times while on the bench and stay at least 6 feet apart. However, players can sit on “cool-down chairs” without masks after exiting games as long as they’re arrange at least 12 feet from bench with chairs being at least six feet apart. But Embiid’s chair is by itself on the edge of the cool-down area.