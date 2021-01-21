Joel Embiid has recently traded his seat on the bench for a chair behind the basket. When he leaves the game he retreats to his chair, which is situated about a long three-point shot from the 76ers’ bench.
The new seating arrangement started after the NBA released stricter COVID-19 guidelines on Jan. 12, which included that all players must wear masks at all times while on the bench and stay at least 6 feet apart. However, players can sit on “cool-down chairs” without masks after exiting games as long as they’re arrange at least 12 feet from bench with chairs being at least six feet apart. But Embiid’s chair is by itself on the edge of the cool-down area.
In addition to not having to wear a mask, the isolation enables him to remain mentally focused on the game.
“I have to get back to myself and start thinking about what I can do better,” Embiid said. “But it’s hard to breathe through the mask.”