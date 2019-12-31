INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Embiid will miss the 76ers’ game Tuesday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Sixers center is experiencing left-knee soreness.
Power forward Al Horford will start in his place at the five. Reserve Kyle O’Quinn will start at power forward.
Embiid, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 23.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks and 30.9 minutes.
Tuesday’s game will mark the seventh contest that he’s missed this season.
Embiid was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then he served a two-game suspension (Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. He missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Magic to rest. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip. And he missed the Dec. 15 game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center with an upper respiratory illness.
However, Horford was a solid replacement at center in those six games, averaging 18.6 points — six more than his overall season average.
The Sixers take a record of 23-12, the fifth-best in the Eastern Conference, into their contact with the sixth-place Pacers (21-12).
Both teams are looking to snap two-game losing streaks.
Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon will return after missing the past three games with a sore left hamstring.