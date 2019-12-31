Embiid was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then he served a two-game suspension (Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. He missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Magic to rest. Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip. And he missed the Dec. 15 game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center with an upper respiratory illness.