Joel Embiid realizes Sixers defense will take a hit by trading Matisse Thybulle: ‘I would love to have him’

BOSTON – Furkan Korkmaz pulled a James Harden No. 1 76ers jersey out of his duffle bag inside the hushed Sixers locker room.

The seldom-used-this-season guard walked over to Harden, handed over his pen and had the point guard autograph the jersey. Moments later, Korkmaz did that same thing to Joel Embiid with an Embiid No. 21 jersey in the workout room.

The Sixers had just lost 106-99 to the Boston Celtics in what could have been Korkmaz’s final game with the team. The sixth-year veteran had requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Korkmaz said he hadn’t been notified yet of any trade and that his uncertain future had nothing to do with his actions.

Advertisement

“I promise you,” he said.

But the timing of the actions and his somber mood made one wonder.

As the leader of the team, Embiid was stoic about how he deals with trade talks with his teammates.

“It’s a business,” he said. “They understand it. I understand it. I’m in that position, too. I’m an NBA player, too. So it doesn’t matter who you are. You never know what can happen in this league.

“So just come in and do your job, and whatever happens, happens.”

However, Matisse Thybulle’s name in particular keeps being brought up in trade decisions. Thybulle, one of the league’s top defenders, has formed a solid defensive tandem with Embiid.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’

Thybulle has a knack for locking-down opposing perimeter players while Embiid, a six-time All-Star center, protects the rim.

Thybulle did a solid job against Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter. The All-Star forward missed his four shots with Thybulle in the game, mostly as the primary defender. But Rivers began subbing Thybulle in and out of the game for offense/defense with 1 minute, 46 seconds to play.

With Thybulle on the bench, Tatum hit a 14-foot floater that gave the Celtics an eight-point cushion with 36.4 seconds left, all but ending the Sixers’ comeback attempt.

“Personally, I would love to have him,” Embiid said about Thybulle remaining a Sixer. “I think he’s one of our better defenders, especially on the perimeter. We don’t have a lot of guys that cause steals or blocks, and all that stuff, extra possessions. That takes extra possessions from the other teams.

“He’s someone that fits on every NBA team based on his defensive skill set. I think he helps us a lot. But then again, I don’t make the decisions.”

» READ MORE: Sixers vs. Boston Celtics takeaways: Blake Griffin throws shade, Tyrese Maxey struggles, weaknesses resurface

The uncertainty of not knowing their future had to create a stressful last few days for at least a couple of members of the Sixers.

While things were calm Wednesday with the Sixers, there was one blockbuster trade between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets early Thursday morning.

The Brooklyn Nets sent star Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren to the Phoenix Suns for former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges, as well as Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap, according to reports. The Nets will get unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. Brooklyn will look to move Crowder to another team ahead of the deadline.

» READ MORE: Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz has requested to be traded before Thursday’s deadline, sources say

One has to wonder if the Sixers’ recent struggles are the result of being distracted by the trade deadline. Wednesday marked their third loss in five games after being the NBA’s hottest team.

“It’s a part of the business,” Harden said. “This happens every single year. It’s something as a professional, you got out there and do your job to the best of your ability. And whatever happens, happens. It’s something that’s really out of your control.

“So just go out there and hoop. Hoop and have fun.”