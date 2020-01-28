Joel Embiid will return to action Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center.
The 76ers center had missed the past nine games after tearing the ligament in his left ring finger on Jan. 6. He had surgery to repair the ligament on Jan. 10.
Embiid was cleared to play after having his hand examined by his doctor before Tuesday’s game. The Cameroonian had been a full participant in the Sixers’ last two practices.
On Thursday, Joel became the franchise’s first player to be voted to start in three consecutive NBA All-Star Games since Allen Iverson accomplished the feat seven straight times from 2000-06. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.
Embiid has averaged 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.35 blocks, and 31.1 minutes in 31 games this season.