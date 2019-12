In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Michael Lee of The Athletic talk about how the Sixers’ turnover flaws were exposed in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 110-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The duo also dissects Joel Embiid’s latest struggling performance against the Toronto Raptors and Marc Gasol. And Pompey and Lee talk about Thybulle’s career night.