This goes to the Sixers’ loss. Yes, Ben Simmons was sidelined with left-calf tightness and Seth Curry was held out of the second half because he wasn’t feeling well, possibly due to aftereffects of COVID-19. But that’s no excuse to get blown out by a Blazers team that was a shell of itself. Portland was without its best three players in Dame Lillard (abdominal strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture) and Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist). Chester’s Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain), Nassir Little (left knee) and Zach Collins (left ankle) also missed the game.