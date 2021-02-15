Pompey also wonders if missing solid head-to-head matchups against elite centers will prevent Joel Embiid from being voted league MVP. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert because of back tightness. He already has missed matchups against standout centers Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Jonas Valančiūnas (Memphis Grizzlies), and Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers).