INDIANAPOLIS — Josh Richardson has received an NBA honor. The 76ers shooting guard was named the Eastern Conference player of the week Monday after averaging 22.7 points and 3.7 assists and shooting 51.1%.
His play led the Sixers to a 2-1 record last week. This marks the fifth-year veteran’s first player-of-the-week honor.
Richardson’s highest scoring output of the week was a 29-point performance in Thursday’s 109-98 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. He made 9 of 16 shots and had seven assists during that game.
Richardson finished with 23 points in last Monday’s 120-113 home victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He capped the week with 16 points in Saturday’s 109-91 setback against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
The Sixers acquired Richardson in July from the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler. Richardson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32 games, all starts, entering Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan is the Western Conference player of the week. DeRozan averaged 29.3 points and 6.0 assists and shot 62.9% to lead the Spurs to a 3-1 mark.