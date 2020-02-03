MIAMI — Josh Richardson’s strained left hamstring appears to be progressing well.
The 76ers shooting guard has been cleared to play 2-on-2 basketball and partake in light contact drills. However, Monday marks the fifth straight game Richardson will have missed since suffering his injury against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22 at Scotiabank Arena. He left that game after 3 minutes, 52 seconds of action.
Richardson is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 38 games.
This isn’t the first time this season Richardson has dealt with an injury. He missed two games with right hip flexor tightness in November. Then in his third game back from that injury, he experienced right hamstring tightness. That sidelined the 26-year-old for six games.
Shake Milton has started at shooting guard for the Sixers in Richardson’s absence. The second-year guard had a career-high 27 points in Thursday night’s road loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 14 points in his four starts entering Monday’s contest.
Coach Brett Brown pointed to his intelligence, shooting and ability to handle the ball as reasons for starting a guy who had spent part of this season in the NBA G League.
“I think he complements really the team a little bit like J-Rich complemented the team prior to his injury,” Brown said.
Richardson’s injury, however, hasn’t provided more minutes for Trey Burke. The reserve point guard played 5:05 of action late in Saturday’s blowout loss to the Celtics in Boston. He also played in the final 55 seconds Jan. 25 during a lopsided home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Those have been his only two games since playing 4:05 on Jan. 13 in a loss at Indiana that was his last of 12 straight appearances.
“We go back and forth with Raul [Neto] and Trey,” Brown said of playing the backup point guards. "What does Raul have to do? We all remember four days ago when Raul had 19 points in the first half. So you are not going to play those two guys together. It’s one or the other.
“It’s true that Trey has value. We saw that the last time we were down here ..."
Burke had 11 points and four assists in the Sixers’ overtime setback to the Heat on Dec. 28.