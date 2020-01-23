TORONTO — Josh Richardson suffered a left hamstring strain early in Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers shooting guard will not return.
Richardson was subbed out of the contest 3 minutes, 52 seconds into it. This isn’t the first time this season Richardson has dealt with an injury.
He missed two games with right hip flexor tightness in November. Then in his third game back from that injury, he experienced right hamstring tightness. That sidelined the 26-year-old for six games.
The Sixers will be at a huge disadvantage if Richardson has to miss an extended amount of time. Philly is already playing without two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid (ligament tear in left ring finger).
Richardson was averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steal heading into Wednesday’s contest. The Sixers acquired him in July from the Miami Heat in exchange for Jimmy Butler.
Meanwhile, Toronto reserve Patrick McCaw left Wednesday’s game with 11:07 left in the second quarter after receiving an elbow to the face underneath the basket.