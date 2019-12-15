Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful for the 76ers’ Sunday night game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.
The Sixers center is dealing with an upper respiratory illness. This news comes after starting power/backup center Al Horford was listed as questionable with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness. Horford’s status will be determined after his pregame workout.
Embiid, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 22.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks. If unable to go, this will mark the sixth game the Cameroonian has missed this season.
He was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then, he served a two-game suspension (Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Then he missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Orlando Magic due to an overall care plan to keep him healthy for the entire season and the postseason.
Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip.
The Sixers take an Eastern Conference second-best record of 20-7 into their matchup with the Nets (13-12). Philly would look to win consecutive road games for the first time since winning their first three away games of the season. The Sixers’ last road game was an emotional 115-109 win over the Celtics on Thursday.
The Nets, meanwhile, are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They are coming off Saturday’s 110-102 road loss to the Toronto Raptors.