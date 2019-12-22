Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-108 victory over the Wizards on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: Yes, this is correct. I’m giving this award to Bradley Beal in a blowout loss. Why wouldn’t I? The Wizards shooting guard was the best player on the court, regardless of the outcome. The two-time All-Star had a game-high 36 points while making 13 of 24 shots. He also had 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 38 minutes, 19 seconds.
Worst performance: I have to give this to Ish Smith. Washington’s reserve point guard missed all seven of his shots en route to being held scoreless in 20:02 of action. The former Sixer had 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 turnover.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Ben Simmons for finishing with a game-high four steals. This marked the Sixers point guard’s 17th game with multiple steals.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers foul shooting. They made just 61.9% (13-for-21).
Best statistic: This goes to Philly reserves’ three-point shooting. They combined to hit 9 of 17 (52.9%).
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the Wizards’ version of the 2-3 zone. At times, they looked like they were just standing around trying to catch a breather.