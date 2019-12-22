Best performance: Yes, this is correct. I’m giving this award to Bradley Beal in a blowout loss. Why wouldn’t I? The Wizards shooting guard was the best player on the court, regardless of the outcome. The two-time All-Star had a game-high 36 points while making 13 of 24 shots. He also had 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 38 minutes, 19 seconds.