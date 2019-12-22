Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 125-108 victory over the Wizards on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Yes, this is correct. I’m giving this award to Bradley Beal in a blowout loss. Why wouldn’t I? The Wizards shooting guard was the best player on the court, regardless of the outcome. The two-time All-Star had a game-high 36 points while making 13 of 24 shots. He also had 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 38 minutes, 19 seconds.

Related stories
Washington Wizards Anzejs Pasecniks (right) hands off the basketball to teammate guard Bradley Beal defended by Sixers guard Josh Richardson during the first quarter on Saturday game.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Washington Wizards Anzejs Pasecniks (right) hands off the basketball to teammate guard Bradley Beal defended by Sixers guard Josh Richardson during the first quarter on Saturday game.

Worst performance: I have to give this to Ish Smith. Washington’s reserve point guard missed all seven of his shots en route to being held scoreless in 20:02 of action. The former Sixer had 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 turnover.

Best defensive performance: This goes to Ben Simmons for finishing with a game-high four steals. This marked the Sixers point guard’s 17th game with multiple steals.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers foul shooting. They made just 61.9% (13-for-21).

Best statistic: This goes to Philly reserves’ three-point shooting. They combined to hit 9 of 17 (52.9%).

Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the Wizards’ version of the 2-3 zone. At times, they looked like they were just standing around trying to catch a breather.