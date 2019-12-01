Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-116 win over the Indiana Pacers Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This was a tough one. That’s because Ben Simmons did everything great besides shooting the ball. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid had another dominant performance. So after a lot of back and forth, I gave this to Embiid for his game-highs of 32 points and 11 rebounds to go with two steals and a block for his third straight double-double. He made 8 of 15 foul shots and made all 15 of his foul shots. The two-time All-Star also graded out with a game-best plus-8.
Worst performance: This goes to Myles Turner. The Pacers power forward missed seven of his eight shot attempts while finishing with just three points. He also had more fouls (five) than rebounds (three) in 28 minutes, 55 seconds of action. Turner did have two steals, but his shortcomings overshadowed that.
Best defensive performance: This award goes to Simmons. The Sixers point guard finished with a game-high four steals with three coming in the final 13.9 seconds. His last one came clinched the game by stealing Jeremy Lamb’s long inbound pass with on the game’s final possession. Simmons also finished with 15 points a game-high 13 assists, six rebounds, one block and three turnovers. He made 4 of 13 shot attempts.
Worst statistic: Even in a victory, I couldn’t avoid giving this award to the Sixers’ fourth-quarter shooting. They struggled with the game on the line, making just 6 of 16 shots (37.5%). Tobias Harris scored 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the quarter. However, the rest of his squad combined to make just 2 of 10 shots in the quarter.
Best statistic: This goes to Sixers shooting 13 of 14 (92.9%) from the foul line in the fourth quarter. That and Simmons’ three late steals enabled them to overcome horrid shooting.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the Pacers’ turnovers down the stretch. They could barely run a play, turning the ball over nine times in the fourth quarter.
Best of the best: I’m giving this to Simmons’ making all seven of his foul shots. That could be something to build on for the 58.5% free-throw shooter.