Best performance: How could anyone not give this award to Ben Simmons? The Sixers point guard dominated most of the defenders the Celtics put on him. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder finished with 24 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with a game-high nine assists and eight rebounds. The All-Star didn’t take a shot from outside of the paint. But on this night, he didn’t need to.