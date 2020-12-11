I just think Shake Milton could thrive as a go-to scorer off the bench. The Sixers could put the ball in his hands and say “go to work.” That wouldn’t happen in the starting lineup alongside Simmons, Embiid and Harris. Simmons needs and should have the ball in that scenario. But on the second unit, Milton could thrive in this role. Doc Rivers feels the same way. So you have to assume that he’ll be the sixth or seventh man.