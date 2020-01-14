INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps it’s a good thing for the 76ers that their next two games are at the Wells Fargo Center.
They’ll hope to take advantage of playing in front of sellout home crowds Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets and Friday against the Chicago Bulls before embarking on a three-game road trip.
No one would fault them for cringing over what should be a painless visit to the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Nets on Monday and Toronto Raptors on Monday.
By now, it’s obvious that the Sixers are predictable when it comes to being at home and away. They boast an 18-2 home record but have lost six straight games on the road, where they’re 7-14.
Poor three-point shooting has been the main reason for their struggles away from Philly. The Sixers made just 6-of-33 three-pointers for 18.2% in Monday’s 101-95 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. They shot a combined 47-of-185 for 25% during their six-game road skid.
To put that in perspective, the Atlanta Hawks have the league’s worst three-point shooting percentage (31.6) heading into their Tuesday contest against the Phoenix Suns.
And, in their last two road games -- Monday in Indiana and Saturday at the Dallas Mavericks -- the Sixers struggled in the second half.
“I thought in the third quarter we let them get too many open looks for threes,” Tobias Harris said of Sixers blowing the 11-point lead they had over the Pacers with 5 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third quarter. “In the second half, they just got in a great rhythm and made a run and made a lot of open shots.”
Putting the Pacers (25-15) at the foul line also contributed to the teams heading into the fourth quarter tied at 69. Indiana shot 45% from the field and made 8-of-9 foul shots in the third quarter.
But lack of ball movement and miscues doomed the Sixers down the stretch.
Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 23 points in the final quarter on 6-for-9 shooting. However, he was just one of three players to score in the quarter.
Reserve point guard Raul Neto scored all 7 of his points on 2-for-2 shooting during a 3:37 stretch in the quarter. It was his only action of the game. Meanwhile, Harris had scored 2 of his 15 points in the quarter on 1-for-2 shooting.
Ben Simmons (0-for-2 shooting) and Matisse Thybulle (0-for-2) were the only other Sixers with shot attempts in the fourth.
The stagnant team was held scoreless in the final 2:02 of the game, missing four shots and committing three turnovers during that stretch.
“In the fourth quarter, we got to find a little bit more movement than what we are doing,” Harris said. "Executing. We got to figure out where we want to get to and how we want to get a bucket, to get a good shot up.
“So I think we just got to, like Ben [Simmons] said, go back to the drawing board and watch some film and hold our head high and be ready for the next game.”
The next game is at home against a Nets team that will play its second game in as many nights. It’s a Brooklyn team that is headed into Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz with a 18-20 record and a two-game winning streak after losing their previous seven.
Then the Sixers will host the struggling Bulls (14-27), losers of seven of their last eight games.
Both tilts will be at the Sixers’ comfy confines, where they’re hard to beat.
As a result, they’re expected to win those two games. The real test will come during the next three contests.