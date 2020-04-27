Thybulle shut down his pre-draft workouts and didn’t attend the NBA pre-draft combine last summer after working out in front of Eversley and Sixers general manager Elton Brand. The Sixers had promised to draft him if still available late in the fourth round. The team ended up moving up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select Thybulle with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.