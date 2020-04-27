Marc Eversley is about to make history.
The 76ers senior vice president of player personnel has agreed to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, a league source confirms. ESPN was first to report the news.
The London native will become the first black general manager in franchise history. He will help new Bulls executive vice president of basketball operation Artus Karnisovas. Eversley replaces former longtime Bulls general manager Gar Forman, who the Bulls fired on April 13. That’s the same day Karnisovas officially took over the Chicago franchise after spending time as the Denver Nuggets general manager.
The Bulls are adding a great talent evaluator. Eversley eyed Matisse Thybulle as early as his junior season at Washington. He went on to have a huge hand in the Sixers selecting the standout rookie guard, who is one of the league’s best young defenders.
Thybulle shut down his pre-draft workouts and didn’t attend the NBA pre-draft combine last summer after working out in front of Eversley and Sixers general manager Elton Brand. The Sixers had promised to draft him if still available late in the fourth round. The team ended up moving up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select Thybulle with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Eversley joined the Sixers front office in May 2016, when he was hired by former Sixers president of basketball operations/general manager Bryan Colangelo, who had previously hired Eversley as director of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors. Eversley spent several seasons climbing up the ranks with the Raptors.
While in Toronto, Eversley was the first to recognize the talent in DeMar DeRozan. The Raptors drafted him with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 draft, and DeRozan became a four-time All-Star.
Eversley was also well ahead of everyone on the potential of five-time All-Star Damian Lillard while working as a Raptors executive. Lillard was eventually selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft by the Portland Trail Blazers out of Weber State.
The executive, however, drew some criticism in Philadelphia for pushing for the Sixers to draft Markelle Fultz in the 2017 draft. The team moved up two spots to select him first overall. Fultz. who had shooting woes, played in just 33 games with the Sixers before being traded to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 7, 2019.
The point guard was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, which limits one ability to shoot. However, multiple sources said his shooting woes were mental.
This is the second time Eversley interviewed for a GM job. He met with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018. Charlotte eventually hired Mitch Kupchak.