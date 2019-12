In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Jeff Cohen talk about the process it took to turn around the Matisse Thybulle feature that’s on Inquirer.com and ran in Sunday’s Inquirer. The duo then turn their attention to load management and Joel Embiid. Pompey and Cohen end the podcast talking all things Jimmy Butler. Cohen explains why he thinks the Sixers would be better off if Butler was still on the roster.