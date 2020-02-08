Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 119-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: I had to give this to Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz for scoring a career-high 34 points while making a career-high seven three-pointers on nine attempts. Thirteen of his points on 5-for-5 shooting came in the second quarter.
Worst performance: This was tough, but I had to give this to Sixers shooting guard Shake Milton for missing six of his seven shot attempts en route to finishing with two points.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Ben Simmons, who had a hand in holding Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant to 4-for-12 shooting. The Sixers two-time All-Star point guard finished with a team-high three steals and one block.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers foul shooting. They made 9 of 15 shots, 60%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to Korkmaz’s three-point shooter, 77.7%.