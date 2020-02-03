MIAMI — The 76ers are looking to get a rare road win, entering tonight’s game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena losers of three straight and nine of their last 11 road games. They are a disappointing 9-17 on the road.
The Sixers (31-19) also have struggled to win games in South Florida. Miami (33-15) has won nine of the last 10 meetings here and have a 40-22 home record against Philly.
This contest (7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV) also will mark the fourth time the Sixers face former teammate Jimmy Butler. The team did a sign-and-trade with Butler this summer, sending him to the Heat and receiving Josh Richardson in return. Butler is averaging 16.7 points against the Sixers this season.
SIXERS (31-19)
12 Tobias Harris SF 6-9 19.3 ppg. 6.7 rpg.
42 Al Horford PF 6-9 12.5 ppg. 6.8 rpg.
21 Joel Embiid C 7-2 23.0 ppg. 12.1 rpg.
18 Shake Milton SG 6-5 6.6 ppg. 1.3 apg.
25 Ben Simmons PG 6-10 16.7 ppg. 8.2 apg.
Coach: Brett Brown (seventh season, 209-333)
Injury report: Josh Richardson (left hamstring strain) is out.
HEAT (33-15)
22 Jimmy Butler F 6-7 17.2 ppg. 6.3 rpg.
13 Bam Adebayo F 6-9 21.5 ppg. 6.9 rpg.
0 Meyers Leonard C 7-0 8.1 ppg. 6.2 rpg.
55 Duncan Robinson G 6-7 20.1 ppg. 6.6 rpg.
25 Kendrick Nunn PG 6-2 16.0 ppg. 3.5 apg.
Coach: Erik Spoelstra (12th season, 556-378)
Injury report: Justise Winslow (lower-back bone bruise) is out.
The Heat own a 63-60 series advantage.
Butler sank 1 of 2 foul shots with 2.3 seconds left in overtime to lift the Heat to a 117-116 victory over the Sixers on Dec. 28. The Sixers then had a chance to win the game, but out of a timeout, Harris misfired on a corner three-pointer as time expired.
“It was a clean look,” a disappointed Harris said after the game. “I just missed the shot.” He said “missing the shot and losing the game” were the most frustrating things about his night.
The Sixers, though, had their share of late fourth-quarter and overtime miscues that led to the loss. Plus, the Heat took advantage of the Sixers’ decision to insert Horford into the game for the final 18 seconds of overtime.
Before that, the Sixers had a lineup of Trey Burke, Harris, Embiid, Richardson and Simmons to combat the Heat’s small-ball lineup. The Sixers then subbed Horford for Burke. Looking for a mismatch, the Heat forced Horford to switch off Herro and onto Butler. Butler drew a foul on Horford while trying to make a move to the basket, and then hit the go-ahead free throw.
Thursday: Sixers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m., TNT
Friday: Memphis Grizzlies at Sixers, 7 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia
Sunday: Chicago Bulls at Sixers, 6 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia
Feb. 11: Los Angeles Clippers at Sixers, 7 p.m., TNT
Feb. 20: Brooklyn Nets at Sixers, 8 p.m., TNT