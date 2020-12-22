Philly remained dominant in January, going 12-4 in the season’s second month. The Sixers jumped to the No. 1 seed in the East and No. 2 in the NBA power rankings. A statement was made when the Sixers beat the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat twice. In a 131-116 win against the Heat, Simmons fouled out and Embiid sat out with a collapsed lung. Dwight Howard stepped up with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Tobias Harris led the way with 29 points. The Sixers held a two-game lead over the Raptors and Bucks through the first two months of the season.