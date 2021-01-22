A: What’s up, Bryan? I understand your question. I don’t see that happening, though. I’m assuming you would start him in place of Danny Green. I think the Sixers get better use out of Green in the starting lineup as their glue guy. His job is to provide veteran leadership and knock down shots. For Joe, Doc Rivers said Wednesday that it would be tough for him to get in the rotations with key players back from injury. Yes, he has shown that he can play on this level. But at this moment, the Sixers look at him as a luxury off the bench. I just think the Sixers will be better off keeping the starting lineup intact for the time being.