Since the 2017-18 season, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players. The two added spots were for two-way players, who could split their time between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player from the G League for a maximum of 45 days. After that, the team has to either sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him back to the G League. In the former case, the team would have to release someone from its 15-man roster if a spot is not available.