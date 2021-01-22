Rayjon Tucker is joining the 76ers.
The swingman is signing a two-way contract and expected to join the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, in the Orlando bubble, a source confirmed Friday. This comes after the Sixers waived two-way player Dakota Mathias on Monday.
Tucker played 20 games last season with the Utah Jazz as an undrafted rookie. He averaged 3.1 points and 8.1 minutes. The 23-year-old had a career-high 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs on Aug. 13 in the NBA bubble in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Jazz traded the Charlotte, N.C. native and a 2027 second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for cash on Nov. 27. He was waived the next day and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 1. The Clippers waived him on Dec. 18.
Since the 2017-18 season, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players. The two added spots were for two-way players, who could split their time between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player from the G League for a maximum of 45 days. After that, the team has to either sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him back to the G League. In the former case, the team would have to release someone from its 15-man roster if a spot is not available.