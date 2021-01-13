Joel Embiid ... Joel Embiid ... Joel Embiid. The 76ers are very fortunate to have the three-time All-Star on the roster.
Without Embiid, the Sixers would have lost their fourth consecutive game. But Tuesday’s effort enabled them to escape with a 137-134 victory over the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some of the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ victory:
Of course this goes to Embiid.
He finished with game highs of 45 points, 16 rebounds, and five steals. Twenty of his points came in the third quarter, during which he made all eight of his shots from the field and went 4-for-4 from the foul line. His 20-foot jumper with 4.3 seconds left in regulation knotted the score at 120.
Embiid went on to score the Sixers’ first nine points in overtime. Then, with his team up by 134-132, Embiid hit two foul shots to make it a four-point game with 8.9 seconds left.
As crazy as it sounds, I had to give this to Ben Simmons even on a night he had a game-high 12 assists. But it’s hard to overlook the two-time All-Star’s remaining stat line of six turnovers, six fouls, five points and two shots. Simmons made both of his shots, one on a 4-foot bank shot in the second quarter and the other on a fourth-quarter dunk. While coach Doc Rivers keeps defending Simmons’ lack of shooting, the Sixers needed more from their second-best player on a night they were undermanned.
Embiid had a career-high five steals to go with one block.
The Sixers (19) and Heat (18) combined for 37 turnovers in arguably the sloppiest game of the year.
Embiid’s foul shooting. He shot 13-for-13.