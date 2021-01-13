As crazy as it sounds, I had to give this to Ben Simmons even on a night he had a game-high 12 assists. But it’s hard to overlook the two-time All-Star’s remaining stat line of six turnovers, six fouls, five points and two shots. Simmons made both of his shots, one on a 4-foot bank shot in the second quarter and the other on a fourth-quarter dunk. While coach Doc Rivers keeps defending Simmons’ lack of shooting, the Sixers needed more from their second-best player on a night they were undermanned.