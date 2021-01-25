DETROIT — Joel Embiid will have the night off.
The 76ers center won’t play in Monday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to back tightness. Embiid was initially listed as questionable on Sunday, but his status changed before the 5:30 p.m. injury report for the 7 p.m. game.
The injury news is not surprising. He was listed as questionable before recording 33 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s game.
Embiid, who is the Eastern Conference player of the week, fell hard on his back during Friday’s victory over the Boston Celtics. He got up, grabbed his lower back, and grimaced in pain before quickly resuming play.
He has already missed one game this season with back tightness and two games with right knee pain. Dwight Howard will start at center in his place.
Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) remain sidelined. The Pistons will be without Derrick Rose (left knee soreness) and Killian Hayes (right hip strain).
The Sixers have the Eastern Conference’s best record at 12-5, while the Pistons have a league-worst 3-13 record.