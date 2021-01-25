Embiid joined Washington Wizards standout Bradley Beal as the only players with multiple 40-point performances this season. Embiid was unstoppable from the start, scoring 12 first-quarter points. But his best quarter came in the third, as he scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting. Embiid got a chunk of his points from the foul line, making 17 of 21 free throws.