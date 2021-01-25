DETROIT — Joel Embiid’s dominant play is being recognized.
The 76ers center was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his accomplishments lasts week.
This marks the three-time All-Star’s fifth career Player of the Week honor. He joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson (20) and Charles Barkley (six) as the only Sixers to earn the award at least five times.
He gets this latest award after averaging 37.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and shooting 61.1% from the field to lead the Sixers to a 3-0 record last week. They defeated the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and Friday before beating the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
For the season, Embiid is averaging 27.7 points, fifth best in the league, and 11.5 rebounds, which is seventh.
On Wednesday, he had a game high of 42 points to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 117-109 victory over the Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid joined Washington Wizards standout Bradley Beal as the only players with multiple 40-point performances this season. Embiid was unstoppable from the start, scoring 12 first-quarter points. But his best quarter came in the third, as he scored 14 on 5-for-7 shooting. Embiid got a chunk of his points from the foul line, making 17 of 21 free throws.
Then two nights later, he paced the Sixers with 38 points to go with 11 rebounds in a 122-110 home victory over Boston. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter. He made 14 of 15 foul shots.
Embiid finished the week with 33 points and 14 rebounds in a 114-110 victory over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.