Joel Embiid is back with the 76ers.

The three-time All-Star participated in Sunday’s practice after missing the trip to Indianapolis for Friday’s preseason. He sat out during the Sixers’ 113-107 preseason-finale victory over the Pacers due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Related stories

The Sixers, who open the regular season Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, wanted to be cautious and kept him home in Philadelphia.

Dwight Howard scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting while starting in Embiid’s place.

Embiid came into training camp in solid shape and had a dominating performance in Tuesday’s 108-99 preseason victory over the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. He only played in the first half and finished with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes. If there was a negative, he shot 0-for-4 on three-pointers.

The Sixers acquired Seth Curry and Danny Green to help provide better spacing for Embiid and Ben Simmons.