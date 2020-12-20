Embiid came into training camp in solid shape and had a dominating performance in Tuesday’s 108-99 preseason victory over the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. He only played in the first half and finished with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes. If there was a negative, he shot 0-for-4 on three-pointers.