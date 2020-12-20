Joel Embiid is back with the 76ers.
The three-time All-Star participated in Sunday’s practice after missing the trip to Indianapolis for Friday’s preseason. He sat out during the Sixers’ 113-107 preseason-finale victory over the Pacers due to a non-COVID-19 related illness.
The Sixers, who open the regular season Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, wanted to be cautious and kept him home in Philadelphia.
Dwight Howard scored 14 points on 7-for-7 shooting while starting in Embiid’s place.
Embiid came into training camp in solid shape and had a dominating performance in Tuesday’s 108-99 preseason victory over the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. He only played in the first half and finished with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 17 minutes. If there was a negative, he shot 0-for-4 on three-pointers.
The Sixers acquired Seth Curry and Danny Green to help provide better spacing for Embiid and Ben Simmons.