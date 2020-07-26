Matisse Thybulle showed why he can be a solid playoff rotation player on a day when things were a struggle offensively.
The 76ers rookie scored 2 points while missing 4 of his 5 shots attempts. The guard also had 3 turnovers. But the defensive presence he displayed is something the Sixers are going to need once the postseason begins on Aug. 17.
Thybulle had two steals and a block during his 20 minutes of action in Sunday’s 102-97 scrimmage loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
His first steal came when he intercepted Darius Bazley’s bad pass with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Thybulle converted that into a reverse dunk three seconds later. Then he blocked Dennis Schroder’s pull-up jumper on the ensuing possession and grabbed the defensive rebound.
Thybulle’s second takeaway came when he stole the ball from Schroder with 11:20 remaining.
The 23-year-old leads the Sixers with five steals through two scrimmages.
“I think that his activity is as good as it’s ever been,” coach Brett Brown said. “I think his activity, he’s come into this thing excellent. I think there’s a focus on deflections and trying to get hands on balls [that] has been excellent. We need him to be.”
Perhaps one of the biggest indicators of his impact was the Sixers’ defensive woes without him in the final minutes. The Thunder ended the scrimmage on a 19-7 run after Thybulle exited with 5:51 left.
Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul announced after the game that NBA and WNBA players will speak soon to former First Lady Michelle Obama to discuss voting initiatives. Paul is the president of the National Basketball Players Association.
The All-Star is also excited about the NBA and NBPA forming a joint foundation to help economic empowerment in the Black community. The league is expected to pledge $300 million with players having an opportunity to determine where it goes. The owners are expected to make a formal vote to approve the foundation soon.