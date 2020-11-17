Mannion was a member of the Italian national team in its FIBA World Cup qualifying campaign in 2018. He played prep basketball at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, where he was regarded as the nation’s top recruit for the Class of 2020 by Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports. However, Mannion reclassified to the Class of 2019, where he was ranked eighth by 247Sports, ninth by ESPN, and 14th by Rivals.