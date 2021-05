In this podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 128-117 season-finale victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He talks about Tyrese Maxey’s 30-point effort that included making 3 of 4 three-pointers. But Pompey also discusses the team’s season as a whole. Even after the Sixers clinched the Eastern Conference’s top seed, Pompey says he’s unsure how good they are.