While Thybulle picked up the defensive slack, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid provided the Sixers’ fourth-quarter offensive spark. Harris scored 12 of his 22 points for the game in the quarter on 4-for-5 shooting, which included making both of his three-point attempts. He started the night 0-for-3 on three-pointers. Embiid finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists as the Sixers posted their sixth win in seven games. Ten of Embiid’s points came in the fourth quarter.