The NBA is set to embark on a busy week.
Teams can begin to finalize trades on Monday, a league source confirmed. The source said teams were notified that the moratorium concludes at noon.
ESPN was the first with the report.
This will be the start of a busy leadup to the season. The NBA draft is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the start of free agency at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder are getting a start on the action. The Thunder have reportedly agreed to trade Dennis Schroder to the Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the draft. The transaction can be completed once the moratorium is lifted.
Training camp will begin Dec. 1, with the start of the 2020-21 season set for Dec. 22. The final day of the regular season will be May 16, with a play-in tournament for seeds 7 through 10 scheduled for May 17-20. The playoffs will start May 22, and the NBA Finals are scheduled for July 8-22.
The Sixers have the 21st pick in the first round Wednesday and picks 34, 36, 49, and 58 in the second round.
Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations, was known for packaging draft picks in blockbuster trades for star players as the Houston Rockets' general manager. His rebuilding of the Sixers could start shortly.
James Harden’s name has been mentioned the most as a possible acquisition.
The Sixers have had interest in the Houston franchise player even before hiring Morey, Harden’s former boss.
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul are other possible candidates. The Sixers are reportedly looking into acquiring Paul in a trade. And Hield has indicated on social media that he would like to be traded to the Sixers.
Guards Cole Anthony (North Carolina), Tyrell Terry (Stanford), Nico Mannion (Arizona), Josh Green (Arizona), Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama), and Malachi Flynn (San Diego State) and small forward Saddiq Bey (Villanova) are being mentioned among possible Sixers draft acquisitions if they keep the 21st pick.
Shooting guard Isaiah Joe (Arkansas) is one of the sleepers of the draft.
According to sources, Joe was high on the Sixers' radar before Morey was hired two weeks ago. Sources have said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. They said the belief is the Sixers promised to choose him. Time will tell if that’s the case with Morey in charge.
While picking him at No. 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round if the Sixers keep the 34th and 36th picks. They could trade the picks for money or to move up late in the first round.