But adding that sort of player won’t make a major improvement or shake things up for an underachieving, 31-20 squad. So the Sixers could opt to dump one or two of their end-of-the-bench reserves with expiring contracts to create roster space. That would enable them to convert Norvel Pelle’s two-way contract to a regular 15-man roster deal as planned. They could also use a spot for someone in the buyout market.