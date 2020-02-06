Starting Shake Milton the last five games in an example of why the 76ers are in need of depth.
The Sixers rave about the second-year guard’s intelligence, shooting, ballhandling, and upside. He even had a breakout game last Thursday when he scored 27 points in a loss in Atlanta.
Yet, Milton wasn’t in the rotation until Josh Richardson was sidelined with a hamstring strain early in the Jan. 22 game at Toronto. He had been going back-and-forth to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, just to get quality playing time.
We’ll learn shortly if the Sixers will be able to add much-needed depth before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. We’ll also learn if they can entice a would-be free agent to sign with them after his contract is bought out by his current team.
The Sixers are in need of a perimeter shooter.
The thought is that they will make a small roster move before the trade deadline. They could add a low-level shooter for a bottom-of-the-roster player and a second-round pick.
The Sixers’ lack of assets and salary construction could prevent them from doing much more. They don’t have enough players with middle-ground NBA salaries to make a trade work.
Rookie guard Matisse Thybulle is by far the Sixers’ best trade asset, league sources have said. According to a Western Conference executive, the Sacramento Kings considered trading Bogdan Bogdanovic to Philly but the talks didn’t go anywhere because the Sixers were not willing to part with Thybulle.
Some teams are intrigued by second-year guard Zhaire Smith’s upside but weren’t impressed by his play in the G League this season.
There are reports that the Sixers have expressed interest in Detroit reserve point guard Derrick Rose. League sources have said that Philly also contacted the Pistons about Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard.
Denzel Valentine (Chicago), Davis Bertans (Washington), and E’Twaun Moore (New Orleans) are among the other names mentioned as other possible trade candidates. The Wizards plan on keeping Bertans beyond the trade deadline and re-signing him this summer, though.
The Sixers could move Smith, Jonah Bolden, Kyle O’Quinn, and/or a second-round pick in a package to get their low-level shooter. The particulars would depend on that shooter’s contract.
But adding that sort of player won’t make a major improvement or shake things up for an underachieving, 31-20 squad. So the Sixers could opt to dump one or two of their end-of-the-bench reserves with expiring contracts to create roster space. That would enable them to convert Norvel Pelle’s two-way contract to a regular 15-man roster deal as planned. They could also use a spot for someone in the buyout market.