Of course, from a local perspective, it’s that Simmons matchup that matters most. One thing we learned last year about the NBA trade deadline: regardless of how you feel about the moves your team made, it’s the ones made by your rivals that matter more. When the Sixers acquired Tobias Harris a few days before the deadline, they looked as if they’d placed themselves in the same company as the Raptors and Bucks in the quest for the Eastern Conference title. So much so that many of us may not have paid a proper amount of attention and respect to a move that happened a couple of days later. When Toronto traded for Marc Gasol on the day of the NBA’s trade deadline, it was difficult to conceptualize the possibility that the only thing keeping the Sixers from the finals would be a 34-year-old big man who was acquired for a few expendable players and a second-round pick. Yet three months later, there we were, watching Kawhi Leonard’s shot drop through the rim while wondering what would have happened if Joel Embiid’s value hadn’t gone the way of the Canadian dollar.