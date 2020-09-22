Donovan has coached the Oklahoma City Thunder the last five seasons. This season, Donovan was named co-coach of the year along with the Milwaukee Bucks' Mike Budenholzer, by the National Basketball Coaches Association. He was in the last season of the five-year deal he signed with the Thunder after a successful stint at the University of Florida, where Donovan coached Al Horford and won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007.