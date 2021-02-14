SALT LAKE CITY — Now comes the toughest part of the road trip.
The 76ers will conclude their four-game West Coast trip Monday night against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena. Showing deficiencies in two straight losses, one could argue this isn’t the best time for the Sixers (18-9) to face the NBA’s hottest team
The Jazz, at 22-5, have the league’s best record. They’ve been close to invincible, winning seven straight and 18 of their last 19 games.
All-Star Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1 steal during the winning streak.
All-Star center Rudy Gobert is second in the NBA in blocked shots (2.8 per game), third in rebounds (13.4), and fifth in field-goal percentage (.634). The two-time NBA defensive player of the year is expected to provide the stiffest individual test for MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
Mitchell could become the fourth straight guard on this trip to score at least 30 points against the Sixers. Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points on Tuesday; on Thursday, Damian Lillard, Portland’s perennial All-Star, also had 30 points; and Phoenix Suns Devin Booker torched the Sixers for 36 points on Saturday.
But the Sixers are eager to face the Jazz.
“We learn a lot more from losses,” Danny Green said. “So I guess we will have a lot more motivation ... I won’t say easier, but it’s better going into a building like that with a chip on your shoulder, a little more of an edge.
“So I think these wakeup calls is much needed, just coasting through, thinking we are going to win the game, because we’re the 76ers, with the best team record in the East. That’s not going happen.”
Avoiding a 1-3 road trip may not happen until the Sixers get a better effort from their bench. The team’s second unit struggled in losses to Blazers (107-106) and Suns (120-111) with sixth man Shake Milton sidelined with a sprained left ankle.
The Sixers’ struggling reserves will need to step up their play. Situational regular-season performances could go a long way in determining who’ll be included in the postseason rotation.
“What you want for them to do is see the importance of single possessions, because that’s playoff basketball,” said Rivers, who isn’t overreacting to the second unit’s struggles. “That helps me know who should play as well. That’s why I don’t over do it this part of the season.
“At this point of the season, we have four or five guys in off your bench. It’s just to get through the season,” Rivers said. “You will never do that in a playoff game. That’s why I don’t really give it that much thought.”