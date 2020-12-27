Embiid scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half. The three-time All-Star center also had 10 rebounds. Curry, who is Rivers’ son-in-law, added 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. The sharpshooter made 3 of 4 three-pointers. He had a little scare, banging his left shoulder into Reggie Bullock in the fourth quarter. Curry grabbed the shoulder during several trips up the court but remained in the game. He said after the game that the shoulder was a little sore.